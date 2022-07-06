Kejriwal govt launches 'Mission Kushal Karmi' to hone skills of construction workers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday launched 'Mission Kushal Karmi' to upgrade the skills of construction workers. The Delhi government launched this programme with the help of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, as per an official press release. While interacting with the construction workers on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''This skill development programme by DSEU, along with Simplex, NAREDCO and India Vision Foundation to make construction workers skilled, is very special. Under this 15 days special training programme, workers will undergo upskilling which will boost their incomes in future.''

''This will help in increasing the income of workers up to Rs 8,000. The government aims to train 2 lakh workers in a year under this programme. Construction companies will also benefit from these skilled workers,'' he added. Manish Sisodia also said that to compensate for the loss of wages during the training, all the construction workers will be provided with an amount of Rs 4,200 each.

He said that people are bound to pay a fee to learn something, but CM Arvind Kejriwal's government is giving money to construction workers to learn new skills. ''It usually happens that people have to go to some institute to take training, but this is the first time in the country that a university will provide training to workers at their place of work,'' Sisodia concluded.

MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, was also present there. She said, 'Through this programme, we will work to train those construction workers who are the builders of our city. With the help of this programme, construction workers will be able to add something new to their existing skills which will help them add to their incomes.'' Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is running training centres at 3 places currently and more centres will be added in the coming days. Excellent training areas have also been made for the workers at all these centres.

The objective of the programme is to provide on-the-job skill development training to over 2 lakh registered construction workers in industry demand-driven job roles in the construction sector in a year. Under the programme, workers will be trained for 120 hours (15 days) at their workplaces. Benefits to Workers from Mission Kushal Karmi:

- Wage loss compensation of Rs. 4,200 (Rs 35 per hour of training) to each construction worker after completion of this training. - Improvement in income ranging upto 8,000 per month after completion of training to construction workers.

- Increase in productivity of workers by 40 per cent, increase quality of product produced by 25 per cent and wastage of materials decreases by 50 per cent. - Improvement in domain skills and soft skills thereby making the worker more proficient and confident.

- Improvement in the understanding of standard safety norms thereby increasing the longevity of work and social security. (ANI)

