K'taka CM directs officials to conduct survey of flood-prone areas

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to conduct a survey of the flood-prone areas to assess whether the residents of the concerned areas needed to be relocated temporarily or permanently, Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. Speaking to media persons at Mysuru airport, Bommai said, some villages are inundated whenever it rains heavily.

Reacting to suggestions on relocating the people of such villages permanently to higher places, Bommai said, "In 2009 after massive flood havoc 60 villages were permanently relocated. But people returned to their earlier habitations once the flood waters receded. We are considering the option of building well-equipped rehabilitation centres in higher places along the river banks and low-lying areas so that people could be shifted there whenever they are affected by floods." The Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts have been instructed to take up rescue and relief works immediately. Those residing in low-lying areas would be shifted to safer places. The Revenue minister is heading to Madikeri to oversee the relief works. All precautionary measures have been taken. Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are witnessing coastal erosion too. The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to make alternative housing arrangements for those whose houses have been damaged, Bommai said.

Replying to a question on coastal erosion, Bommai said, "New technology is available to tackle coastal erosion. It would be used on an experimental basis. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Funds are not an issue for relief works as Rs10 cr each is available with all the DCs." As for the flooding in Bengaluru, Bommai said, the main storm water drains (Rajakaluves) are being developed and augmented at a cost of Rs 1600 crore tender process for the works has been completed. Most of the problems would be solved once these works are completed, he added.

Replying to another question on the delay in distribution of bicycles, shoes and socks for government school children, Bommai said, they would be distributed. The Education minister would soon initiate measures in this regard. (ANI)

