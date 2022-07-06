Left Menu

J-K: Two terrorists drop weapons after appeal by parents, police

Two newly recruited terrorists dropped weapons and surrendered in Kulgam after their parent's requested them to drop their guns and surrender in front of Police, informed the officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:40 IST
J-K: Two terrorists drop weapons after appeal by parents, police
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two newly recruited terrorists dropped weapons and surrendered in Kulgam after their parent's requested them to drop their guns and surrender in front of Police, informed the officials on Wednesday. The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

"An encounter started at Hadigam area of Kulgam in the morning where two terrorists had surrendered upon appeal by parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered," informed the police. A joint cordon search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Hadigam area of Kulgam.

"If every parent appeals to their terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, whether they are trapped during live encounters or have joined terrorism, many lives can be saved as in today's encounter, two lives were saved," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar It was ascertained both were new recruits. They were kept contained in the house and families were brought in. Both terrorists surrendered after the requests and appeals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022