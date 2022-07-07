Timex Transforms Single Use Plastic into a Durable Watch with Introduction of New Waterbury Ocean Collection

Upcycled Ocean-Bound Plastic Meets Legendary Timex Design and Craftsmanship NEW DELHI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, one of the top selling watch global brand leader in watchmaking for over 165 years is thrilled to announce today the launch of its Waterbury Ocean collection, an upcycled watch made of ocean-bound plastic to tackle pollution. The innovative collection honors the Timex brand's rich legacy of design and legendary durability and takes a purposeful step toward a more sustainable future for all with the usage of Swiss-made #tide® ocean material, furthering the brand's commitment to tackling important issues such as pollution in the ocean ecosystem.

''For generations, Timex has continued to innovate, designing quality watches that are made to last,'' says Silvio Leonardi, Sr. Vice President of Timex. ''The Waterbury Ocean collection is the latest example of our commitment to offering reliable products that not only uphold our legacy but also look towards a more sustainable future ahead.'' Through the partnership with #tide, an award-winning organization that works to prevent new plastics from entering the ocean, the bracelet, case and dial of the Waterbury Ocean collection are made using ocean material. Plastic is first collected by fishermen from the coastlines, which is then sorted, cleaned, shredded, and recrafted in a Swiss facility using carbon-neutral transport and solar power, where it is then upcycled. Timepieces from this collection, through #tide, commit to reducing the consumption of fossil fuels, creating employment for local communities, specifically fishermen, as well as improving the underwater habitat through its cleanup efforts.

The Waterbury Ocean collection comes in five colorways: Gray/Gunmetal, Navy, Gray/Rose Gold, Blue and Pink and the cost of the watches such as- For Men: Rs. 9,995/- and For Women: Rs.9,295/- and includes the following key features: • Case, Bracelet and Dial Made from #tide Upcycled Ocean-Bound Plastic • 30m Water Resistant • Available in 2 case sizes: 42mm Case, 20mm Lug and 37mm Case, 18mm Lug The Waterbury Ocean collection will be available for purchase starting today on Timex.com and select retail stores globally. For more about the collection please visit Timex.com Waterbury Ocean.

You can now access the latest Timex Waterbury Ocean Collection here: https://bit.ly/3NN F0bN ABOUT TIMEX GROUP Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under many well-known brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.

Join Timex on social media: @timex.india

