Left Menu

Sonalika brand owner International Tractors sales rise 18 per cent in April-June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:45 IST
Sonalika brand owner International Tractors sales rise 18 per cent in April-June
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

International Tractors Ltd, which sells tractors under the Sonalika brand, on Thursday reported an 18 per cent growth in sales at 39,274 units in the first quarter of 2022-23.

The company had sold 33,219 tractors in the corresponding period in FY22, International Tractors said in a statement.

Despite an unprecedented heat wave affecting crop production across the country, the MSP (Minimum Support Price) uptick from the government side has facilitated healthy rural cash flow, thereby driving tractors' overall demand in Q1 FY23, it added.

International Tractors Ltd Joint Managing Director Raman Mittal said, ''Achieving our highest-ever Q1 overall sales of 39,274 units with 18 per cent growth is a testament that we understand farmers and their regional market requirements well, which subsequently boils down to reinforced farmer trust in brand Sonalika.'' He further said, ''I am optimistic that we have set our FY23 course in the right direction for upcoming seasons later during the year. Sonalika Tractors will continue to address regional farmer requirements to ensure high productivity and income for their buoyant future.'' PTI RKL HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022