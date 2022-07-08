Left Menu

Russian gas flows to Europe stable via Nord Stream, Ukraine

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border with Poland stood at 4,876,731 kWh/h on Friday morning, down from levels slightly above 5,000,000 on the previous day, the data showed.

08-07-2022
Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and through Ukraine were stable on Friday, while reverse flows on the Yamal pipeline edged down slightly, operator data showed. Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 29,280,032 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday morning, unchanged form the previous day, operator company information showed.

The pipeline will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when there are usually no flows. Russian gas producer Gazprom has cut capacity through the pipeline to just 40%, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were unchanged and stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was expected at 41.1 mcm on Friday, compared with 41.2 mcm on Thursday.

