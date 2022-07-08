Left Menu

Monsoon in India: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states

With the onset of torrential monsoon in the country, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:41 IST
Monsoon in India: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of torrential monsoon, the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather forecast report predicting heavy rain showers in several Indian states for the next five days. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are going to witness heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy (115.6 to 204.4 mm) rainfall for the next five days, out of which three days will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert in Goa for July 8. The state is likely to experience a wet spell due to heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places with extremely heavy rainfall (>204.4 mm) at isolated places consecutively for five days. "Extremely Heavy Rainfall (rainfall>204.5mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at isolated places over North and South Goa districts on July 7 and 8. Very heavy rainfall (rainfall>115.5mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at a few places over both districts from July 7 to 9 and at isolated places on July 10 and 11. Heavy rainfall (rainfall>64.4mm in 24 hrs) is very likely at a few places from July 7 onwards. Intense spells of rainfall very likely. Winds gusting to around 50kmph very likely along with the rainfall spells," IMD said in a statement.

Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala will also encounter heavy to very heavy showers. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka are predicted to witness fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall during the next five days.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days," the IMD report stated. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to encounter isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning today and increase hereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity during the next two days.

"Isolated/scattered rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days and over West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on 08th and increase thereafter becoming fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over the region during 09th-10th July, 2022," the IMD report added. Squally weather of wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat coasts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022