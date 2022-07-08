Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Blinken in Bali

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness.The talks took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers meeting FMM in the Indonesian city of Bali.Continued the conversation with SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali G20FMM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:09 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Blinken in Bali
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on a range of challenges with ''greater understanding and openness''.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting (FMM) in the Indonesian city of Bali.

''Continued the conversation with @SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali #G20FMM. Our relationship today allows us to approach a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ukraine crisis is believed to have figured in the talks.

Jaishankar also held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Bali.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

In the last few months, India has also increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

India's crude oil imports from Russia have jumped over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 percent of all crude bought from overseas. The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the population of the planet.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organizations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022