Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 25% -Official Gazette

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey raised the euro-lira conversion rate for 2022 medicine prices by 25% from a previous 6.2925 lira per euro, the country's Official Gazette said on Friday.

Manufacturers and importers have said they are experiencing losses as the conversion rate is set well below the market rate and requested an adjustment to the pricing.

According to a Reuters calculation, the new rate would be around 7.9 lira per euro, still well below the market rate for the euro, which stood at 17.4920 at 0841 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

