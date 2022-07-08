QUOTES-Global reaction to killing of Japan's former PM Abe

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

Here are some reactions so far: POLISH PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace." UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe," Johnson said on Twitter. "His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Japanese people." "The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time." INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY CHIEF RAFAEL GROSSI ON TWITTER

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Japanese Former Prime Minister @AbeShinzo. I was honored to meet him and work with him on important issues for Japan. My condolences to his family, may he rest in peace." AUSTRALIA'S PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"The tragic death of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is devastating news...Mr. Abe was one of Australia's closest friends on the world stage... Under his leadership, Japan emerged as one of Australia's most like-minded partners in Asia – a legacy that endures today. "Mr Abe was a leader in the Indo-Pacific, championing a vision of a free and open region. The Quad and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership are in many ways the results of his diplomatic leadership.

"Mr Abe was also a giant on the world stage – a leader in the G7, the G20, and the United Nations. His legacy was one of global impact and a profound and positive one for Australia." GERMANY

Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson said in response to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. FRANCE

France expressed its full solidarity with Japan after the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)