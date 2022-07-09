Left Menu

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta dies

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away on Saturday. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav along with National President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away on Saturday. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection. "Samajwadi Party's mentor, respected Netaji's wife Sadhana Yadav passed away today. This is very tragic. Condolences," the Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav retweeted the message.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, condoled Gupta's demise. "The demise of Sadhna ji, wife of former Chief Minister of the State Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to his family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti!," Adityanath tweeted.

"Received the sad news of the demise of Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God give place to the holy soul at his feet. May God give courage to respected Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti!," Maurya tweeted. Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

