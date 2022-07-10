'Surat model' of natural farming can become model for entire country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Surat model' of natural farming can become a model for the entire country. The Prime Minister addressed a Natural Farming Conclave via video conferencing. The conclave, organised in Gujarat's Surat witnessed the participation of thousands of farmers and all stakeholders who have made the adoption of natural farming in Surat a success story.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the programme is an indication of how Gujarat is leading the country's resolution of achieving the goals of the Amrit Kaal. "Success of Surat in connecting 75 farmers in every panchayat with natural farming is going to become an example for the entire country", the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted the role of Sarpanches and congratulated the farmers for moving ahead in the direction of natural way of farming. He said Gram Panchayats have been given a key role in the welfare projects for the poor and the deprived.

"Local bodies played a concerted role in selecting 75 farmers from every panchayat and hand-hold them with training and other resources," he added. "This has led to a situation where more than 40,000 farmers in 550 panchayats have become involved in natural farming. This is a great beginning and is very encouraging. The Surat model of natural farming can become a model for the entire country," he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that when big projects are undertaken with the power of people's participation then their success is ensured by the people of the country themselves. Modi gave the example of the Jal Jeevan Mission where people were given a key role in the project. Similarly "The extraordinary success of the Digital India Mission is also the country's answer to those who used to say that bringing change in the village is not easy.

"Our villages have shown that villages can not only bring change but can also lead the change," he said. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that 'Jan Andolan' (People's movement) regarding natural farming will also be a huge success in the coming days. Farmers who will get involved early with this movement will reap great benefits, he said.

He reminded the farmers that natural farming is a means of prosperity as well as respecting and serving Mother Earth. "When you do natural farming, you serve Mother Earth, protect the quality of the soil, its productivity. When you do natural farming you are serving nature and the environment. When you join natural farming, you also get the privilege of serving Gaumata," he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the entire world is talking about a sustainable lifestyle. "This is one area where India has led the world for centuries, therefore, now is the time when we move forward on the path of natural farming and take full advantage of the global opportunities that are emerging", he said.

The Prime Minister also informed about the quality assurance system for certification of the produce of natural farming. He also said that certified products are fetching good prices when farmers export them. Recalling the natural farming knowledge hidden in the scriptures and popular culture of India, the Prime Minister requested the institutions, NGOs and experts to do research on the ancient knowledge and how that can be communicated to farmers as per the demands of the modern times.

He also expressed confidence that the beginning of 75 farmers taking up natural farming in every panchayat will soon increase manifold as demand for chemical-free natural products is bound to increase. As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister in his address at Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in March 2022 had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt the natural way of farming. (ANI)

