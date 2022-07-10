Delhi govt to start special campaign on construction and demolition portal from July 15

With an aim to reduce dust pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that a special campaign will be launched for the registration on the construction and demolition portal. The drive will be conducted between July 15 and 30 under the state government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

''Between July 15 and July 30, a special campaign will be launched for registration on the C & D portal. So far 600 project sites have registered on the portal. DPCC has been directed to ensure that all project sites are registered on the portal. Also, agencies which are responsible for building plan sanction are also required to ensure the project proponents get themselves registered,'' read an official statement. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also been ordered to submit targeted and achieved monthly reports of self-audit of all and compulsorily register the project proponents on the web portal, self-audit their compliance with dust control rules and upload self-declaration forms on the portal on fortnightly basis.

Gopal Rai also stressed that the project proponents were compulsorily asked to register on the web portal. "Self-audit their compliance with the dust control rules and upload the self-declaration form on the portal on fortnightly basis. Along with this, provision of video fencing with remote connectivity will also have to be made at the construction site,'' he added.

The minister also informed that Delhi Pollution Control Committee will take action against those project proponents who have not registered their construction and demolition sites on the C&D portal for self-assessment of dust control norms. The Construction and Demolition Portal was launched in October last year. Self-registration of all sites more than 500 square meters on this portal is mandatory in Delhi. This portal also facilitates all DPCC officials to conduct site inspections, submit reports online and levy and collect fines.

The self-assessment portal was launched in October last year as it was difficult to visit all construction and demolition sites and monitor the compliance of dust control norms. (ANI)

