Youth jumps off bridge in Assam; search underway

A youth in Assam's Guwahati jumped off a bridge to the Brahmaputra river on Sunday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:36 IST
Nabaneet Mahanta, DCP West, Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A youth in Assam's Guwahati jumped off a bridge to the Brahmaputra river on Sunday. The search to trace the body is currently underway.

The State Disaster Response Force and river police teams were deployed to trace the body of the youth from the Brahmaputra river. "The SDRF and the river police teams have been engaged in a search-and-rescue operation, but we are yet to trace the youth," Nabaneet Mahanta, DCP West, Guwahati informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

