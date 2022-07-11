Left Menu

Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha reviews rains situation in Nizamabad district

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:31 IST
Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha reviews rains situation in Nizamabad district
Kalvakuntla Kavitha Image Credit: ANI
Ruling TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on Monday asked the officials of the Nizamabad district to expeditiously take up relief measures following heavy rains that lashed the district for the last few days.

Kavitha, MLC from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency, spoke to Nizamabad district Collector Narayana Reddy and special officer Christina Chongthu on the situation arising out of heavy rains, a release said.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, directed that measures be taken to prevent any loss of life and also relief activities to ensure that the citizens are not put to inconvenience over basic services like electricity supply.

