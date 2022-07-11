Turkey's Erdogan in call with Putin: It's time to act on UN grain plan -Anadolu
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:47 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday that it was time to act on a United Nations plan to set up a sea corridor for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
The call comes at a time of record food prices globally, as conflict in Ukraine, the world's largest grain supplier, has fuelled concerns about food security.
