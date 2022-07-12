Left Menu

Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur

Bomb hurled at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) office in Payyannur of Kannur district, informed the police on Tuesday.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 12-07-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 10:49 IST
The glasses of a window were also broken in the attack. "A bomb was hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district. The incident happened early this morning with window glasses of the building broken in the attack," said Payyannur police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

