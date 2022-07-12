European shares slip on growing recession fears

Left Menu

European shares extended losses to a second session on Tuesday, hit by worries about an energy supply crunch, while rising COVID-19 cases in China exacerbated global recession concerns. Losses were broad-based with healthcare, technology and luxury stocks weighing the most.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares extended losses to a second session on Tuesday, hit by worries about an energy supply crunch while rising COVID-19 cases in China exacerbated global recession concerns.

Losses were broad-based with healthcare, technology and luxury stocks weighing the most. Oil stocks eked out small gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0727 GMT, after ending down 0.5% on Monday.

Miners fell 1.2%, as several Chinese cities imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs to rein in new infections, in what could be another hit to economic growth in the world's second-biggest economy and top metal consumer. Meanwhile, a maintenance shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany is expected to end on July 21, but worries are high that it may get extended due to the Russia-Ukraine war, affecting the region's energy supplies.

Among individual stocks, power giant EDF jumped 6.1% to top the STOXX 600, after sources said the French government is poised to pay more than 8 billion euros ($8.05 billion) to bring the company back under full state control. Swedish cloud communications company Sinch slumped 23.%, extending declines after a short-seller report from Ningi Research.

