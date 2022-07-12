Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves DA for veterinary interns

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 18:09 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves DA for veterinary interns
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to give a dearness allowance to veterinary interns on their stipend on the lines of Ayurveda and medical interns.

Veterinary interns will be given a stipend and DA allowance effective April 1, an official statement said.

The state government gives dearness allowance on a stipend to allopathy and Ayurveda department interns, but not to veterinary interns.

According to the announcement made by the chief minister in the budget for 2022-23, orders were issued earlier to increase veterinary interns' stipend from Rs 3,500 to Rs 14,000.

