US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow open lower as recession fears persist

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:05 IST
The S&P 500 and Dow opened lower on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the health of the global economy with central banks around the world moving aggressively to tamp down inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.53 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 31,113.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.48 points, or 0.06%, at 3,851.95, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.29 points, or 0.42%, to 11,420.89 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

