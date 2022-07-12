Left Menu

IRCTC takes disciplinary action against 61 employees for irregular attendance

The employees of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) who were coming late to the office or leaving before the time are now facing disciplinary action. Disciplinary action has been taken against as many as 61 employees of the company, including many top-level officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 22:58 IST
IRCTC takes disciplinary action against 61 employees for irregular attendance
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Nishant Ketu The employees of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) who were coming late to the office or leaving before the time are now facing disciplinary action. Disciplinary action has been taken against as many as 61 employees of the company, including many top-level officials.

According to information received from sources, a surprise attendance check campaign was conducted for 3 days from June 27 to 29 to identify the employees who came to office late or prematurely. During this, it was found that not only the junior staff but also many top level officials are not keeping up with the timings. Taking action against all such employees and officers, their Casual Leave (CL) has been cut. Sources said to ANI on anonymity that new rules have been framed in the company regarding punctuality. "If any employee or officer reaches the office one hour late or leaves 15 minutes before the scheduled time of closing of office, then half the day's Casual Leave (CL) will be deducted."

"A provision has also been made to deduct the CL for the whole day, if any employee reaches the office more than one hour late of leaves more than 15 minutes before. In case there is no CL left, this deduction will be from Earned Leave (EL). However, 20 minutes from 09:30 am to 09:50 am has been kept as a grace period, so that, all the employees can easily mark biometric attendance," sources said. Sources say that the Surprise Attendance Check campaign will be run from time to time. Its objective is to make all the employees and officers of IRCTC punctual and inculcate in the discipline of the office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

ANALYSIS-After Roe v. Wade, healthcare data privacy fears grow worldwide

 Global
3
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022