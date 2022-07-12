IRCTC takes disciplinary action against 61 employees for irregular attendance

By Nishant Ketu The employees of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) who were coming late to the office or leaving before the time are now facing disciplinary action. Disciplinary action has been taken against as many as 61 employees of the company, including many top-level officials.

According to information received from sources, a surprise attendance check campaign was conducted for 3 days from June 27 to 29 to identify the employees who came to office late or prematurely. During this, it was found that not only the junior staff but also many top level officials are not keeping up with the timings. Taking action against all such employees and officers, their Casual Leave (CL) has been cut. Sources said to ANI on anonymity that new rules have been framed in the company regarding punctuality. "If any employee or officer reaches the office one hour late or leaves 15 minutes before the scheduled time of closing of office, then half the day's Casual Leave (CL) will be deducted."

"A provision has also been made to deduct the CL for the whole day, if any employee reaches the office more than one hour late of leaves more than 15 minutes before. In case there is no CL left, this deduction will be from Earned Leave (EL). However, 20 minutes from 09:30 am to 09:50 am has been kept as a grace period, so that, all the employees can easily mark biometric attendance," sources said. Sources say that the Surprise Attendance Check campaign will be run from time to time. Its objective is to make all the employees and officers of IRCTC punctual and inculcate in the discipline of the office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)