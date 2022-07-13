Litgrid says Poland-Lithuania underwater power link delayed until 2027/2028

The subsea power interconnector Harmony Link between Lithuania and Poland will be delayed until 2027 or 2028 compared to a previous plan to have it operating in 2025, Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid's CEO Rokas Masiulis said on Wednesday.

The delay was not expected to postpone the plan to decouple Baltic states from the Russian grid, he told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)