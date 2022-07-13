Left Menu

Litgrid says Poland-Lithuania underwater power link delayed until 2027/2028

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:21 IST
Litgrid Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The subsea power interconnector Harmony Link between Lithuania and Poland will be delayed until 2027 or 2028 compared to a previous plan to have it operating in 2025, Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid's CEO Rokas Masiulis said on Wednesday.

The delay was not expected to postpone the plan to decouple Baltic states from the Russian grid, he told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

