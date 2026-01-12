Left Menu

From Justice Minister to Asylum Seeker: Ziobro's Battle with Poland

Zbigniew Ziobro, a former Polish justice minister, faces legal challenges in Poland while in asylum in Hungary. Accused of abuses and financial malpractice, Ziobro blames a pro-EU government witch hunt. Despite facing health challenges, he remains defiant, pledging to challenge the current government.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the former Polish justice minister now residing in Hungary, is embroiled in legal controversies linked to his tenure. Known for his confrontational stance on judicial policies, Ziobro adamantly defends his actions, asserting they were in Poland's national interest.

Zbigniew Ziobro's critics accuse him of financial misdeeds involving state funds, claiming misuse to purchase spyware and other items to influence rural voters. Ziobro, however, counters these allegations and dismisses them as a political vendetta by the current government, led by Donald Tusk.

Amid these legal battles and facing a cancer diagnosis, Ziobro remains resilient, accusing the pro-EU Tusk administration of revenge tactics. He cites his rigorous stance on judicial reforms as having sparked these allegations and pledges to fight back against what he perceives as injustice.

