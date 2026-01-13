Saab's Strategic Move: Parallel Production of A-26 Submarines for Poland

In a strategic move to meet delivery deadlines, Saab is set to parallelize production across several manufacturing sites for the A-26 submarines, crucial for Poland's defense in the Baltic Sea. The decision follows Poland's procurement of three submarines from Saab as part of a substantial, multi-billion-dollar investment announced last November.

Poland anticipates the delivery of the first submarine by 2030, a deadline that some analysts consider ambitious. To tackle these challenges, Saab's CEO Micael Johansson revealed that the company has made investments to enable the production of submarine sections at multiple locations, including a plant in Landskrona, Sweden.

Speaking at a security conference in Northern Sweden, Johansson emphasized the plan to increase production capacity through parallel operations. Parts of the submarines will also be manufactured at a shipyard in Poland, and the company is establishing maintenance facilities on both Swedish and Polish soil to ensure smooth operations.

