Left Menu

KCR govt will give positions to everyone who fought during Telangana movement, K Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the people who fought during the state movement will be awarded some position by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "when the time comes".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:38 IST
KCR govt will give positions to everyone who fought during Telangana movement, K Kavitha
TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the people who fought during the state movement will be awarded some position by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "when the time comes". "A very good position and identity have been given to Rajiv Sagar by CM KCR. It is considered an identity is given to the youth who fought during the Telangana movement. The position given to Rajiv should be an inspiration for all of us. Every brother, sister and people who fought during the Telangana movement with Rajiv will also be given the positions by CM KCR when the time comes," Kavitha said while speaking to the media.

Notably, Rajiv Sagar, a party worker was given a food corporation chairman position by the state government recently. Telangana was created in 2014 after years of agitation by the people who demanded a separate state from Andhra Pradesh.

Elaborating on the achievements of the KCR government, Kavitha said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled the promises and changes have come in the lives of the people in the past eight years. "There were times in the past before the agitation that there are no jobs for our children, no water, and no projects, but if we see past eight years how much things have changed, we can see. Godavari water is being received by everyone. There was a time when there were tears in farmers' eyes but now we can see Kaleshwaram water availability in the farmers' land," she said.

"As KCR promised he completed the project in 3 years which is not a simple thing. It's not possible with anyone else," Kavitha added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022