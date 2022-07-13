KCR govt will give positions to everyone who fought during Telangana movement, K Kavitha

MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the people who fought during the state movement will be awarded some position by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao "when the time comes". "A very good position and identity have been given to Rajiv Sagar by CM KCR. It is considered an identity is given to the youth who fought during the Telangana movement. The position given to Rajiv should be an inspiration for all of us. Every brother, sister and people who fought during the Telangana movement with Rajiv will also be given the positions by CM KCR when the time comes," Kavitha said while speaking to the media.

Notably, Rajiv Sagar, a party worker was given a food corporation chairman position by the state government recently. Telangana was created in 2014 after years of agitation by the people who demanded a separate state from Andhra Pradesh.

Elaborating on the achievements of the KCR government, Kavitha said that the Chief Minister has fulfilled the promises and changes have come in the lives of the people in the past eight years. "There were times in the past before the agitation that there are no jobs for our children, no water, and no projects, but if we see past eight years how much things have changed, we can see. Godavari water is being received by everyone. There was a time when there were tears in farmers' eyes but now we can see Kaleshwaram water availability in the farmers' land," she said.

"As KCR promised he completed the project in 3 years which is not a simple thing. It's not possible with anyone else," Kavitha added. (ANI)

