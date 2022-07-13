Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 85; silver climbs Rs 161

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices declined by Rs 85 to Rs 50,487 per 10 grams in the local market here on Wednesday, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal closed at Rs 50,572 per 10 grams.

Silver prices rose by Rs 161 to Rs 56,179 per kg from Rs 56,018 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,726 per ounce and USD 18.98 per ounce, respectively, said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

