Left Menu

Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear programme

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:01 IST
Biden arrives in Mideast jittery about Iran nuclear programme
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday to open the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency, a whirlwind four-day trip in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian, and Saudi Arabian officials.

Biden will be officially welcomed during a ceremony in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport and receive a briefing on Israel's Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defence systems. He'll later make his way to Jerusalem for a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to Holocaust victims in World War II.

Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank.

He will then fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- a first for a US president -- on Friday for talks with Saudi officials and Gulf allies attending a summit in the port city.

Biden is expected to use the trip to urge the Israelis and Saudis to work closer together amid growing concerns about Iran's nuclear programme. He'll also look to press the Saudis and other oil-producing Gulf allies to pump more oil as drivers around the world are feeling the pinch of elevated gas and food prices in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022