Left Menu

TP Saurya bags 600-MW wind solar hybrid project in Karnataka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:05 IST
TP Saurya bags 600-MW wind solar hybrid project in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power arm TP Saurya Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged a 600-MW wind solar hybrid power project in Karnataka from state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India.

''TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka,'' a statement said.

According to the statement, the letter was awarded through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) execution date.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said in the statement, ''We are enthused with the win of 600 MW hybrid project for SECI as it reaffirms Tata Power's commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future. Renewable hybrid projects are a game changer in India as they can generate round-the-clock power with high reliability levels to help meet country's decarbonisation goals.'' With this project, the total renewables capacity of Tata Power reaches 5,524 MW, with an installed capacity of 3,634 MW and 1,890 MW under various stages of implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022