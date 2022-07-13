Left Menu

Odisha: Two arrested with fake currency worth Rs 15.12 lakh in Sambalpur

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 15,12,500 at the Nua Adhapada village in the Sambalpur district.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:43 IST
Odisha: Two arrested with fake currency worth Rs 15.12 lakh in Sambalpur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Wednesday with Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 15,12,500 at the Nua Adhapada village in the Sambalpur district. During the search on Tuesday, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 15,12,500, two laptops, one printer and other incriminating articles were recovered and seized from their possession.

The two accused, namely Poddar Prasad Sahu from Nua Adhapada village and Janmajaya Bagh from Burda village were held at the Jujumara Police Station in the Sambalpur district. A Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday detected the case of the illegal activity at the Nua Adhapada village with the help of Sambalpur District Police.

A case has been registered at the Jujumara Police Station dated 13.7.22 (13 July 2022) with case number 104 under section 489-A/489-B/489-C/489-D/120(B) IPC for undertaking necessary legal action. J.N. Pankaj, the Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Special Task Force said that further investigations are underway. (ANI)

