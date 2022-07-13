Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: hyenas kill 13 goats in Durg district

PTI | Durg | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:17 IST
Chhattisgarh: hyenas kill 13 goats in Durg district
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 13 goats were killed in an attack by hyenas in a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, an official said on Wednesday.

It was the first such attack reported in the area, said Divisional Forest Officer Shashi Kumar.

A pack of hyenas attacked the goats tethered in a vegetable farm of Swami Nishad at Raunda village in Dhamdha area late Tuesday night, he said.

Hearing the goats' bleating, some locals rushed to the farm and chased the hyenas away, he added. While 13 animals died, eight others were badly injured in the attack.

''This was the first incident of attack by hyenas seen in the area and villagers have been advised to remain alert,” Kumar said.

The goats' owner will be paid compensation as per the rules, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022