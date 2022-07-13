Left Menu

India cannot progress if stuck in shackles of casteism: KTR

Telangana Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the country cannot progress if it is caught in the shackles of casteism, and he urged the youth to grow with secular sentiments.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-07-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 23:59 IST
India cannot progress if stuck in shackles of casteism: KTR
KTR launched the book "Charitraputtalo Telangana" on Wednesday at Hyderabad Growth Corridor Central Office. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Municipal and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the country cannot progress if it is caught in the shackles of casteism, and he urged the youth to grow with secular sentiments. KTR launched the book "Charitraputtalo Telangana" on Wednesday at Hyderabad Growth Corridor Central Office.

Expressing concern over the growing casteism, the Telangana minister said, "If caste and religion references are used at a time when progress is being made in all fields, it will cause serious damage to the country. Students studying world history should focus on the undesirable events happening in the country at present. When there is an attack on humanity in the country, thoughtful youth should respond." According to him, the youth needs to know history, otherwise, they will get trapped in the vicious circle of fighting in the name of caste and religion.

He said that religion has become like a drug in the country and the entire society of Telangana needs to be vigilant. "Otherwise, as a German poet said in Hitler's era, we will not be able to wake up until the Nazis come for us. If religion comes under the guise of a political party, it will confuse the country," added KTR. He congratulated the professors who have documented the history of Telangana, the struggle, the movements, the movement for a separate state, fairs, and festivals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; NASA draws back the curtain on the Webb space telescope's first full-color images and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

Rains: School holiday tomorrow in Pune city, PCMC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spreading BA.5 subvariant; San Francisco reaches $58 million opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan and more

Health News Roundup: White House urges COVID boosters to protect against spr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022