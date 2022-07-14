Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey hailed progress at talks aiming to resume Black Sea grain exports blocked by Russia and ease the risk of starvation faced by millions, but an end to the war remained far off as heavy shelling continued on Thursday. ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* An agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. to form a coordination centre to ensure the safety of Black Sea grain routes was reached on Wednesday and would be signed next week, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said. * U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said more work was needed before a deal was finalised.

* North Korea on Wednesday recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states, a separatist leader and the North's official news agency said. * The EU will encourage member countries to cut gas demand to prepare for possible further cuts to Russian supply, according to a draft plan seen by Reuters.

* G20 finance leaders will meet in Bali this week for talks on issues like global food security and soaring inflation, but there was scepticism from Germany and France over Indonesia's hopes for common ground as tensions over Ukraine simmer. FIGHTING

* Russian forces targeted a number of civilian facilities in the southern city of Mykolaiv, the mayor said on Telegram. Rescuers and emergency teams are already working on the ground. * Authorities in the eastern Donetsk region reported sustained Russian shelling.

* Russian and proxy forces have entered the town of Siversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS reported. Ukraine's armed forces said Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery. * Russian forces launched 12 rocket and air strikes on areas on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the governor of Luhansk said. Through small settlements, Moscow is trying to break through to Siversk and open the way to Bakhmut, he added.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield accounts. HUMAN IMPACT

* The United States called on Russia to immediately release Ukrainians it has forced out of their home country and allow outside observers, citing reports Moscow was putting Ukrainian children up for adoption and "disappearing" thousands of others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)