Maharashtra Govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per liter respectively: CM Shinde
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per liter respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Thursday.
Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mantralaya
- CM Devendra Fadnavis
- Eknath
- Maharashtra
- Shinde
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray extends best wishes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis holds meeting on OBC reservation
Amravati murder case: NIA probing international connection, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maha CM Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya; Bal Thackeray, Dighe's photos in his office