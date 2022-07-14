Left Menu

Yellen says representatives of Russia's Putin have no place at G20 meeting

14-07-2022
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday representatives of President Vladimir Putin had no place at a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, warning that the war in Ukraine was causing a negative spillover around the world.

Yellen was speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali, which Russia is also attending.

