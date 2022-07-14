Left Menu

Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at ancient port

Updated: 14-07-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 13:56 IST
Cyprus has opened its first underwater archaeological park, offering visitors a glimpse of history at one of the eastern Mediterranean's best preserved ancient harbors.

The now-submerged harbor lying off the ancient city-kingdom of Amathus was constructed between 312/311 B.C. and 294 B.C., when Cyprus was the focus of conflict between the two successors of Alexander the Great. It was probably constructed as a naval base because of its narrow entrance, though experts say its combined commercial use cannot be dismissed either.

Over the centuries, it has developed into a natural reef where marine life thrives.

