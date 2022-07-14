Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID recently, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation for COVID19-related symptoms".

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:10 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID recently, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation for COVID19-related symptoms". "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital, Alwerpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for COVID-related symptoms," said the bulletin by the hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin said that he isolated himself after testing positive for COVID, and urged people to wear masks. "I was a bit tired today. After testing confirmed #COVID19 I isolated. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe," he tweeted. (ANI)

