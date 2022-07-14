Assam: NCHISF demands compensation for families affected by highway construction

The North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students Forum (NCHISF) on behalf of the people of Assam's Dima Hasao who are affected by highway road construction in the district have demanded immediate compensation from the state government. The forum submitted a memorandum for compensation citing various points for the affected families and the betterment of villages residing nearby the highways. The first highlighted point is the submission of the NH-54E compensation estimate bill to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) within 15 days and the release of all the necessary compensation before the commencement of 4 lane balance work.

Second- the immediate release of financial assistance to all the families whose houses were damaged by landslides and floods due to heavy rainfall, third- NHAI should construct approach roads for all the villages acquired by the NHAI for 4 lane road construction, fourth- market sheds in nearby villages to sell the local products including other few demands. The forum's president David Keivom said the authority had agreed to compensate in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier, but now six months have passed and there is no response from the authority.

"In an earlier meeting, the authority had agreed for compensation in presence of the chief minister but since six months passed and there is no positive response, they will be compelled to take strong agitation against them," Keivom said. The forum on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district. (ANI)

