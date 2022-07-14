Left Menu

Assam: Woman dies after in-laws allegedly force her to consume acid

In a shocking incident, a woman died after being allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:32 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a woman died after being allegedly forced to drink acid by her in-laws in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Bhairabnagar area under the Ratabari assembly constituency in the Karimganj district. The woman allegedly died after being forced to consume acid by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased has been identified as Sumna Begum. Following the incident, the accused husband, identified as Shakeel Ahmed, was arrested by the police. Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Karimganj district told ANI that as per a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, she was physically and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws for the last few days.

"The woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. We have arrested her husband and registered a case," Baruah said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

