Centre improving e-NAM platform for farmers: Union Minister Narendra Tomar

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Tomar on Thursday said the Centre is working to improve the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), an online trading platform for agricultural commodities in India, to make the agricultural business even more transparent.

He said 1,000 agricultural 'Mandis' (APMC markets) have so far been linked with the e-NAM project and Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of business transaction has been generated.

''We are working further to improve the e-NAM platform for more transparency," Tomar said during the inaugural session of the two-day National Conference of Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers in the city.

Tomar said the government wants to promote ''digital'' agriculture so that farmers do not have to go to the market and depend upon middlemen.

In this regard, he stressed the role of technology to track agricultural produce grown in a particular field.

"In the event of loss of crop due to calamities, we can instantly provide the compensation, if we create a database of crops in a particular field," the Minister explained.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on a mission mode to improve the agriculture sector.

Tomar said Modi has stressed natural farming and also insisted upon taking the 'PM Kisan Yojana' to the ''saturation level''.

The Minister also said the government wants to popularise mullets.

In this context, the PM had urged the United Nations to dedicate a complete year to popularising millets across the globe.

Accordingly, the United Nations General Assembly declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

