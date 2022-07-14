Left Menu

Indian Navy choppers conduct rescue and relief ops in marooned villages in Andhra's Eluru

The Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on Thursday in response to a request from the Eluru district administration in Andhra Pradesh for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding in the Godavari river.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:29 IST
Indian Navy choppers conduct rescue and relief ops in marooned villages in Andhra's Eluru
Indian Navy choppers conduct rescue and relief ops in marooned villages in Andhra's Eluru (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on Thursday in response to a request from the Eluru district administration in Andhra Pradesh for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding in the Godavari river. It is for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-logged areas of Koida (7 habitations and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal, the Ministry of Defence informed.

The helicopters air-dropped relief material including essential food items, medicines, milk, bread, etc to the marooned villagers. So far over 2,000 kilograms of relief material have been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport. The relief operation would continue on Friday. Parts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by floods as water levels in Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who reviewed the flood situation at Velerupadu said that 16 habitations in Koida and Katukuru mandals were cut off completely since Wednesday night. "We are planning to air-drop food, water, milk and medicines. About 1,200 tribal families are staying in the cut-off villages. Locals moved to safer places on the nearby hills," the collector said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022