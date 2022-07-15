70% of Germans back Ukraine despite high energy prices - poll
Some 70% of those polled backed Germany's support for Ukraine, though the number of people who wanted stronger military support dropped to 35% from 44% in early July, found the survey conducted between July 12-14 by broadcaster ZDF. Twenty-two percent said they did not want Germany to support Ukraine, with the goal of returning to lower energy prices, it added. Just 20% found them satisfactory. The survey polled 1,167 randomly selected voters by phone.
Twenty-two percent said they did not want Germany to support Ukraine, with the goal of returning to lower energy prices, it added. Relief measures aimed at helping Germans shoulder higher costs due to the war, including cut-price public transport tickets and cheaper petrol, don't go far enough, said more than two-thirds of those polled. Just 20% found them satisfactory.
The survey polled 1,167 randomly selected voters by phone.
