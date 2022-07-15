Left Menu

70% of Germans back Ukraine despite high energy prices - poll

Some 70% of those polled backed Germany's support for Ukraine, though the number of people who wanted stronger military support dropped to 35% from 44% in early July, found the survey conducted between July 12-14 by broadcaster ZDF. Twenty-two percent said they did not want Germany to support Ukraine, with the goal of returning to lower energy prices, it added. Just 20% found them satisfactory. The survey polled 1,167 randomly selected voters by phone.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 13:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A strong majority of Germans wants to continue supporting Ukraine in fighting against Russia even if it means paying more for energy, according to a survey published on Friday. Some 70% of those polled backed Germany's support for Ukraine, though the number of people who wanted stronger military support dropped to 35% from 44% in early July, found the survey conducted between July 12-14 by broadcaster ZDF.

Twenty-two percent said they did not want Germany to support Ukraine, with the goal of returning to lower energy prices, it added. Relief measures aimed at helping Germans shoulder higher costs due to the war, including cut-price public transport tickets and cheaper petrol, don't go far enough, said more than two-thirds of those polled. Just 20% found them satisfactory.

The survey polled 1,167 randomly selected voters by phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

