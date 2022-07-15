Left Menu

Jharkhand to provide electricity up to 100 units per month to financially poor people

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday passed the proposal of giving free electricity to financially weaker consumers up to 100 units per month. The cabinet took the decision on this during a Cabinet meeting in which a total of 55 proposals were approved.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 15-07-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 23:19 IST
Jharkhand to provide electricity up to 100 units per month to financially poor people
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday passed the proposal of giving free electricity to financially weaker consumers up to 100 units per month. The cabinet took the decision on this during a Cabinet meeting in which a total of 55 proposals were approved. The cabinet took another major decision to implement the old pension scheme, with some conditions. A committee will be formed to be headed by the Development Commissioner will be formed to draft the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for going back to the old pension scheme from the new pension scheme.

"The Development Commissioner along with the Principal Secretaries of Finance and Personnel Departments will come out with an SOP for the transition to the old pension scheme and it will be sent to the Cabinet for approval," said Vandana Dadel, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department. The rules and regulations for the 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for local residents of Jharkhand have also been approved by the Cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccination in a generation' - U.N; High-pressure oxygen shows promise in long COVID; earlier Omicron infection may protect against subvariants and more

Health News Roundup: Pandemic behind 'largest backslide in childhood vaccina...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022