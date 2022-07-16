Left Menu

District Export Plans unveiled in J-K aiming to convert all districts into export hub

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed confidence in the export potential of the Union Territory and said that efforts will be made to increase the exports by three times in the next five years.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed confidence in the export potential of the Union Territory and said that efforts will be made to increase the exports by three times in the next five years. The remarks of the LG came after the launch of District Export Plans by Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Manoj Sinha on Friday.

The aim of the initiative is to help all stakeholders including exporters of carpets, shawls, growers, and overall people who are belonging to art, craft and horticulture can export their products and get good benefits in future. The participants appreciated the authorities for the step and hoped that such types of initiatives will continue in the future. "There is very high export potential in Jammu & Kashmir. We were working on this in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, for the last 2 years. A detailed plan has been prepared for every district today," said Sinha while speaking to the media.

"We will try to export from every district of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming time. We are running with a target that we can increase exports by three times in the coming five years," he added. Sinha said that the region possesses "several comparative advantages" like climate and rich art and craft and culture.

"With a vision to convert all 20 districts into an export hub, J&K UT unveiled its District Export Plans in presence of Hon'ble Union MoS, Commerce & Industry Smt.@AnupriyaSPatelJi. The region possesses several comparative advantages like climate and rich art & craft culture," the LG tweeted. (ANI)

