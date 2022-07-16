Yellen met with officials from Saudi, Australia, South Africa, Singapore
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met bilaterally with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa and Singapore on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance meetings in Indonesia, the Treasury Department said on Saturday.
During the meetings, Yellen condemned Russia’s "unprovoked war against Ukraine, which has caused global spillovers in food, energy, and other commodities," and encouraged countries to back a price cap on Russian oil in order to restrict the flow of revenue to its military, Treasury said.

