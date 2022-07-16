Left Menu

Furnish details on claims of doubling of farmers' income: K T Rama Rao tells Centre

3 Which initiative of Govt was key to achieve this he asked in a tweet.Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was responding to a tweet by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.In response to the PMs clarion call for doubling the farmers income, the income of very large number of farmers has more than doubled, the department tweeted.

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday demanded that the Centre provide details, if the Agriculture Ministry's claim about income of farmers in the country doubling is true.

''If the claim of the Agriculture Dept is true, I request the Hon’ble @PMOIndia to furnish the details to the people of this country 1) How many millions of farmers doubled their Income? 2) Which states are these farmers from? 3) Which initiative of Govt was key to achieve this?'' he asked in a tweet.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was responding to a tweet by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

''In response to the PM’s clarion call for doubling the farmers’ income, the income of very large number of farmers has more than doubled,'' the department tweeted. The TRS and BJP have been engaged in political one-upmanship as they gear up for next year's Legislative Assembly polls in the state.

