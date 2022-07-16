OPEC+ will assess market and do what is necessary, say Saudi foreign minister
Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 16-07-2022
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday, following a U.S.-Arab summit, that OPEC+ would continue to assess oil market conditions and do what is necessary.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a news conference there were discussions with the United States about that all the time.
