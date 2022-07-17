Left Menu

News Channel owner arrested in J'khand on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy

The owner of a regional Hindi News Channel (News 11) in Jharkhand, Arup Chatterjee was arrested last night allegedly for demanding money from a businessman.

Owner of News 11 (photo/facebook). Image Credit: ANI
The owner of a regional Hindi News Channel (News 11) in Jharkhand, Arup Chatterjee was arrested last night allegedly for demanding money from a businessman. Dhanbad Police said that Chatterjee was arrested on charges of extortion, blackmailing and criminal conspiracy.

FIR was registered against the owner under sections 193, 386, 387, 418, 420, 468, 469, 500, 503 and 120B at the Govindpur police station, Dhanbad on June 27. Businessman Rakesh Kumar had alleged that Chatterjee had run false news against him and demanded an amount of 11 lakh through his reporter. He also alleged that he was threatened with dire consequences in case he fails to pay the extortion money.

According to FIR registered, the complainant further stated that he paid Rs 6 lakh but threatening calls never stopped and demanded more ransom. "Arup Chatterjee has been arrested on the charges of extortion, blackmailing and criminal conspiracy," said SSP Dhanbad.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

