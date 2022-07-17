Organizations throng to extend assistance to flood-affected people in Gujarat's Navsari

As heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat, Navsari district is the worst hit where several organizations have come forward to extend assistance to the people of the district. Dozens of birds and animals, including cows, were rescued from villages in flood-affected areas of Navsari district.

After the floods, people in different villages of Navsari district came out to help the people trapped in various places. Many organizations distributed food packets to the people from door to door in different small villages of the district. Vapi-Silvassa National Highway 48 remains completely riddled with potholes after heavy rains.

Rescue teams also provided food to the animals stranded in the flood-affected areas. At least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day, P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday.

Along with organisations, people from different villages have come forward to help the flood victims by distributing food packets from door to door. Navsari has been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river. The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Bhupender Patel has instructed all the district collectors and administrations to work hard as the water has now reduced significantly and also told them to do a survey of the destruction caused due to the natural calamity in the state. State BJP President CR Paatil stated that PM Modi is constantly keeping an eye on the situation in Gujarat after excessive rainfall and also gave telephonic instructions for tackling the situation.

Heavy rains in several areas of Gujarat since the last few days have brought life to a standstill. While residents of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, those stranded at home due to waterlogging have been provided with relief material. (ANI)

