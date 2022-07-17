Left Menu

India–Africa Growth Partnership conclave to focus on trade, investments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 15:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Key policymakers from India and African nations will brainstorm on strategies on trade, investments and knowledge exchange to create shared value for business and industry between the two nations at a two-day conclave scheduled to be held here from Tuesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal are also expected to attend the 17th CII–EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership.

''The conclave will focus on project exports, trade, investments, exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa,'' CII said.

The conclave will feature 40 ministers from 21 countries including Burkina Faso, Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ghana, Malawi, Niger, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Togo, Zimbabwe, Zambia, among others.

As many as 185 project profiles from more than 30 countries covering Agriculture, Infrastructure, Defence, Water & Irrigation, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Power & Energy, ICT & more have been shared by various African Governments and Industry for prospective investment, CII said.

Over 600 representatives from government and industry have registered as delegates for physical participation from more than 45 countries from Africa.

More than 400 senior representatives from leading Indian companies will also participate in the conclave, the chamber said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

