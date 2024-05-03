Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bulls G Alex Caruso collects NBA's Hustle Award

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso was named the winner of the NBA's 2023-24 Hustle Award on Thursday. The award honors players who "make the effort plays that don't often appear in the traditional box score but impact winning on a nightly basis."

Golf-Woods accepts special exemption into U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption into next month's U.S. Open at North Carolina's Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the USGA said on Thursday. Woods, who counts three U.S. Open titles among his 15 major championships, most recently competed at the Masters in April where he finished last among the 60 players who made the cut at Augusta National Golf Club.

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler to return Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will return to the mound for the first time since June 2022 on Monday. Manager Dave Roberts said the two-time All-Star right-hander will start at home against the Miami Marlins.

WNBA to adjust challenge and timeout rules for 2024

The WNBA will usher in a pair of rule changes for the 2024 season, revising the replay challenge format while also eliminating 20-second timeouts. Teams will be awarded a second coach's challenge if the first one was successful. In a continuation of the previous rule, teams still will need to have a timeout in order to initiate a replay challenge.

Sixers owners buy up tickets to block Knicks fans

Current and former owners of the 76ers bought more than 2,000 tickets to mute the presence of New York Knicks fans attending Game 6 in Philadelphia on Thursday night. Sixers star Joel Embiid voiced his displeasure following Game 4 at the Wells Fargo Center, when boisterous Knicks fans cheered their team's 97-92 comeback victory on Sunday.

Motor racing-Future is with Red Bull says Verstappen, but never say never

Formula One triple world champion Max Verstappen said on Thursday Red Bull was his home but then closed his meeting with the media at the Miami Grand Prix by teasing that you never know what life holds. With Red Bull's top rated designer Adrian Newey having announced earlier this week he was leaving, Verstappen seemed to put an end to mounting speculation he too was listening to offers, declaring his future was with the energy drink outfit.

Athletics-Paris Games 'walk in the park' after Tokyo, Ingebrigtsen says

Jakob Ingebrigtsen believes his 1500 metres Olympic title defence will be a breeze as long as he avoids illness and injury on the road to Paris, the Norwegian said on Wednesday. The 23-year-old won gold at the COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in astonishing fashion, cruising past Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot on the final lap to break the tape in an Olympic record time of 3:28.32.

MLB roundup: Cubs' Shota Imanaga stellar again in win

Rookie Shota Imanaga had another strong start and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth inning Wednesday night as the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the New York Mets 1-0. Nico Hoerner had two hits and a stolen base for the Cubs, who have won two of the first three games of the four-game series. Jeff McNeil collected a pair of hits for the Mets, who have lost seven of 10.

Tennis-Medvedev withdraws from Madrid Open as Lehecka advances into semis

Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set. Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.

Soccer-US defender O'Hara announces retirement

Olympic gold medallist and twice Women's World Cup winner Kelley O'Hara will retire at the end of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday. A key member of the American team's defence, the 35-year-old O'Hara played in every World Cup from 2011 to 2023, earning 160 caps for the national team.

